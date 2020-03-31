TFG Advisers LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000.

IJH stock traded down $1.99 on Tuesday, hitting $143.40. 173,267 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,230,763. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $117.87 and a 1-year high of $210.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $175.28 and a 200-day moving average of $193.64.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be given a $0.8009 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

