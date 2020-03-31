TFG Advisers LLC Purchases Shares of 4,393 FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,393 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $664,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 53.3% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 7,956 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,766 shares during the last quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx during the fourth quarter worth about $333,000. Green Square Asset Management LLC grew its stake in FedEx by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. Green Square Asset Management LLC now owns 3,790 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in FedEx during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter worth about $301,733,000. 73.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FDX stock traded down $4.21 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $120.10. The stock had a trading volume of 131,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,149,567. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $88.69 and a 52 week high of $199.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $133.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $31.50 billion, a PE ratio of -86.59, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.57.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41. FedEx had a positive return on equity of 17.05% and a negative net margin of 0.50%. The company had revenue of $17.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.03 earnings per share. FedEx’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 9.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.75%.

FDX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of FedEx from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of FedEx from $159.00 to $121.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of FedEx to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.91.

In related news, EVP Alan B. Graf, Jr. sold 18,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.49, for a total transaction of $2,080,416.21. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 201,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,214,014.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John A. Edwardson purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $111.06 per share, with a total value of $555,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 82,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,214,203.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

