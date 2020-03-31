TFG Advisers LLC Purchases Shares of 9,129 iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

TFG Advisers LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,129 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $633,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EFA. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3,484.6% during the 4th quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 719.1% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $52.95. 26,207,914 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,265,516. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.84. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $45.72 and a one year high of $70.42.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

