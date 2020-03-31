The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) Given Buy Rating at Barclays

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

KO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.37.

NYSE:KO traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.70. The company had a trading volume of 11,961,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,231,652. The company has a market capitalization of $183.67 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.13. The Coca-Cola has a 52 week low of $36.27 and a 52 week high of $60.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.44. The business had revenue of $9.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.88 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.38% and a return on equity of 44.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 66,673 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total transaction of $3,939,040.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 467,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,614,405.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $460,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 175,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,052,254. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 167,027 shares of company stock valued at $9,620,065. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KO. Price Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 128.9% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 660,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 12,923 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.67% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

