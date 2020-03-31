Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $74.00.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on THO. ValuEngine raised shares of Thor Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Thor Industries from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Thor Industries from $76.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Thor Industries from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised shares of Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th.

In other Thor Industries news, Director Jan Suwinski acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.19 per share, for a total transaction of $74,380.00. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in THO. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Thor Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thor Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $795,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 87,619 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,963,000 after buying an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 80.1% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 24,375 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,381,000 after buying an additional 10,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 1,089.6% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 135,614 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,681,000 after buying an additional 124,214 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.51% of the company’s stock.

THO traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $42.40. 863,719 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,015,750. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Thor Industries has a 1-year low of $32.30 and a 1-year high of $89.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.87.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The construction company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.10). Thor Industries had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 2.28%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 55.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Thor Industries will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. Thor Industries’s payout ratio is 30.89%.

Thor Industries Company Profile

Thor Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Towable Recreational Vehicles and Motorized Recreational Vehicles. The company offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, International, Tommy Bahama, Flying Cloud, Sport, Basecamp, and Nest travel trade names, as well as Interstate series of Class B motorhomes; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

