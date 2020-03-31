Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) PT Lowered to $15.00 at Stephens

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) had its price objective lowered by Stephens from $23.00 to $15.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

TITN has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Titan Machinery from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Titan Machinery from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Titan Machinery from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.33.

Shares of TITN stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.00. 272,491 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 157,829. The firm has a market cap of $202.53 million, a PE ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 2.41. Titan Machinery has a 1 year low of $6.96 and a 1 year high of $21.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.22 and a 200 day moving average of $13.75.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 26th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $351.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.50 million. Titan Machinery had a net margin of 1.07% and a return on equity of 5.28%. The company’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. Analysts expect that Titan Machinery will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TITN. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. grew its position in Titan Machinery by 104.8% in the fourth quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 913,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,508,000 after acquiring an additional 467,709 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Titan Machinery in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,924,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Titan Machinery by 91.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 250,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,704,000 after acquiring an additional 119,690 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Titan Machinery by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 478,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,066,000 after acquiring an additional 82,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Titan Machinery by 3,521.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 60,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after acquiring an additional 58,523 shares in the last quarter. 76.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

