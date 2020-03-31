Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Acquires New Shares in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 98,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,932,000. First Trust Capital Strength ETF comprises approximately 4.5% of Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FTCS. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $16,667,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,262,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,191,000 after buying an additional 260,725 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $14,045,000. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $12,814,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $11,197,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTCS traded up $1.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $50.51. 941,867 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 617,417. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a one year low of $42.46 and a one year high of $63.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.10.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.154 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Profile

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

