Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Upgraded at Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group upgraded shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage currently has $101.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Tractor Supply from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a hold rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Tractor Supply from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Tractor Supply has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $104.52.

TSCO stock traded up $2.45 on Friday, reaching $85.55. 1,216,787 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,825,430. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $88.82 and a 200-day moving average of $92.94. Tractor Supply has a twelve month low of $63.89 and a twelve month high of $114.25. The firm has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a PE ratio of 18.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty retailer reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 37.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.91%.

In other news, CEO Harry A. Lawton III acquired 1,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $98.36 per share, for a total transaction of $125,212.28. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,930,760.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSCO. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter worth about $113,249,000. Pendal Group Ltd grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 10,412.9% in the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 906,524 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $84,706,000 after buying an additional 897,901 shares in the last quarter. SPF Beheer BV acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,945,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Tractor Supply by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,080,514 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $194,405,000 after purchasing an additional 622,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Tractor Supply by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,831,205 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $171,108,000 after purchasing an additional 330,460 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

