Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) PT Lowered to $255.00 at Stephens

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) had its price target trimmed by Stephens from $310.00 to $255.00 in a report released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Trade Desk from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Trade Desk from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a buy rating and set a $305.00 price target on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Trade Desk from $330.00 to $230.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $254.13.

NASDAQ:TTD traded down $2.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $197.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,707,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,453,347. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a PE ratio of 87.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 2.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $252.68 and a 200-day moving average of $240.06. Trade Desk has a 1 year low of $136.00 and a 1 year high of $323.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The technology company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $215.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.28 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 20.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Trade Desk will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Brian John Stempeck sold 5,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.82, for a total transaction of $1,686,131.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 37,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,916,529.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Vivian Yang sold 3,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.52, for a total value of $897,285.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,905,072.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 142,844 shares of company stock worth $39,426,585. Corporate insiders own 17.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TTD. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 254.8% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 110 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Trade Desk during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Trade Desk by 266.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 176 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Trade Desk by 131.7% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 234 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Trade Desk during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. 67.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc, a technology company, provides a self-service omnichannel software platform that enables clients to purchase and manage data-driven digital advertising campaigns in the United States and internationally. The company's platform allows clients to manage integrated advertising campaigns in various advertising channels and formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on a multitude of devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV (CTV).

