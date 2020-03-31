TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) Trading 1.2% Higher

Shares of TreeHouse Foods Inc. (NYSE:THS) traded up 1.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $42.42 and last traded at $42.78, 26,680 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 96% from the average session volume of 664,462 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.28.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut TreeHouse Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on TreeHouse Foods in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. William Blair upgraded TreeHouse Foods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Bank of America raised TreeHouse Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.82.

The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of -6.83, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.21.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10. TreeHouse Foods had a positive return on equity of 6.26% and a negative net margin of 7.61%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that TreeHouse Foods Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Steven Oakland acquired 7,000 shares of TreeHouse Foods stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.20 per share, with a total value of $260,400.00. Also, Director Gary Dale Smith acquired 1,000 shares of TreeHouse Foods stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.57 per share, for a total transaction of $34,570.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $241,990. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 9,500 shares of company stock worth $350,690 over the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THS. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in TreeHouse Foods during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in TreeHouse Foods in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,000.

TreeHouse Foods Company Profile (NYSE:THS)

TreeHouse Foods, Inc operates as a food and beverage manufacturer in the United States, Canada, and Italy. The company operates through Baked Goods, Beverages, Condiments, Meals, and Snacks segments. The Baked Goods segment offers candies, cookies, crackers, in-store bakery products, pita chips, pretzels, refrigerated dough, retail griddle waffles, pancakes, and French toasts.

