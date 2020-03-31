Tribune Publishing (NASDAQ:TPCO) Trading Up 6%

Tribune Publishing Co (NASDAQ:TPCO)’s stock price was up 6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.82 and last traded at $8.13, approximately 5,573 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 346,865 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.67.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TPCO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tribune Publishing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Tribune Publishing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tribune Publishing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Tribune Publishing in a report on Thursday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tribune Publishing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.63.

Get Tribune Publishing alerts:

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Tribune Publishing (NASDAQ:TPCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.75). Tribune Publishing had a negative return on equity of 1.19% and a negative net margin of 0.52%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tribune Publishing in the third quarter worth approximately $820,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Tribune Publishing by 134.5% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 30,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 17,261 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Tribune Publishing during the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Tribune Publishing by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 825,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,857,000 after acquiring an additional 22,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Tribune Publishing by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 739,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,734,000 after acquiring an additional 58,000 shares in the last quarter. 64.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tribune Publishing (NASDAQ:TPCO)

Tribune Publishing Company, a media company, publishes newspapers worldwide. The company operates in two segments, M and X. It publishes daily newspapers; weekly newspapers; and digital platforms, such as Websites and mobile applications. The company also provides various digital marketing services, which include the development of mobile Websites, search engine marketing and optimization, social media account management, and content marketing for its customers' Web presence for small to medium size businesses.

Recommended Story: Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Tribune Publishing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tribune Publishing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.