Trinity Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Shares in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Trinity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 30,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $951,000. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Trinity Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPDW. AdvicePeriod LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 78.3% in the 4th quarter. AdvicePeriod LLC now owns 79,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,483,000 after purchasing an additional 34,772 shares during the period. JT Stratford LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 17,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 5,657 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $3,606,000. Wealth & Pension Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth & Pension Services Group Inc. now owns 241,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,085,000 after purchasing an additional 6,107 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 377.0% in the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 302,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,471,000 after acquiring an additional 238,762 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDW traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $24.06. 11,943,426 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,021,700. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $20.27 and a 52 week high of $31.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.68.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

