Trinity Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Trinity Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 116,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,416,000. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF accounts for 4.4% of Trinity Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Trinity Wealth Management LLC owned 0.10% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Pinnacle Bank bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLG traded up $0.95 on Monday, reaching $30.74. 8,340,979 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,438,029. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.49 and a 200-day moving average of $36.09. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $25.62 and a twelve month high of $39.88.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

See Also: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.