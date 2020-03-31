Trinity Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM)

Trinity Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 33,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,089,000. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Trinity Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Trinity Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.06% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SPSM. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 110.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the period. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000.

Shares of SPSM traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $21.88. The company had a trading volume of 1,257,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 995,738. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $18.35 and a 1 year high of $33.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.37.

