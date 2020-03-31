Trinity Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Trinity Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 0.2% of Trinity Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000.

NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $3.85 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $130.78. 10,414,943 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,159,265. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $109.49 and a 1 year high of $172.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $148.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.07.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

