Trinity Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB)

Posted by on Mar 31st, 2020

Trinity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 361,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,631,000. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF makes up 10.7% of Trinity Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Trinity Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.23% of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hayden Royal LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $17,986,000. JT Stratford LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 149.1% in the 4th quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 308,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,053,000 after buying an additional 184,446 shares during the period. Barber Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,189,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,940,000 after buying an additional 58,027 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,577,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPAB traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $30.10. 8,309,449 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,557,534. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.57. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $26.23 and a 52-week high of $31.39.

Further Reading: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB)

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.