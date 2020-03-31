Trinity Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SIZE)

Trinity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SIZE) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 116,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,323,000. iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF accounts for about 11.4% of Trinity Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PAX Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $2,573,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,790,000. BCJ Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,918,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $379,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $358,000.

NYSEARCA:SIZE traded up $1.76 on Monday, hitting $72.74. 125,039 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 246,208. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $85.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.22. iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $60.20 and a 52 week high of $101.20.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.429 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 25th. This is a boost from iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%.

