Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) Stock Price Down 8.4%

Shares of Triumph Group Inc (NYSE:TGI) traded down 8.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.01 and last traded at $6.44, 76,951 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 94% from the average session volume of 1,386,627 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.03.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Triumph Group in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Triumph Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Triumph Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Triumph Group in a report on Friday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Triumph Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $334.43 million, a PE ratio of -2.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.64.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The aerospace company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. Triumph Group had a negative net margin of 4.96% and a negative return on equity of 26.30%. The business had revenue of $704.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Triumph Group Inc will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Triumph Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.43%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TGI. First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 356.5% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,059 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Triumph Group by 380.8% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,428 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Triumph Group by 57.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,278 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Triumph Group by 90.5% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,326 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 3,005 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Triumph Group during the fourth quarter valued at $205,000.

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Integrated Systems, Aerospace Structures, and Product Support. It offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, landing gear actuation systems, control system valve bodies, landing gear components and assemblies, electronic engine controls, main engine gear box assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, fuel pumps, geared transmissions and drive train components, secondary flight control systems, fuel metering units, and vibration absorbers.

