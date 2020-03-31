Trivest Advisors Ltd Makes New $17.62 Million Investment in JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD)

Trivest Advisors Ltd acquired a new position in shares of JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 500,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $17,615,000. JD.Com accounts for 5.0% of Trivest Advisors Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of JD.Com by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,199,658 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $605,944,000 after buying an additional 58,592 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of JD.Com in the fourth quarter valued at about $390,517,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of JD.Com by 50.3% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,764,265 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $308,768,000 after buying an additional 2,934,142 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of JD.Com by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,175,261 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $182,324,000 after buying an additional 1,526,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of JD.Com by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,001,092 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $176,189,000 after buying an additional 407,578 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.80% of the company’s stock.

JD stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.45. 979,305 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,660,414. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.99. JD.Com Inc has a 1-year low of $25.48 and a 1-year high of $45.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.41. The company has a market cap of $58.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.88 and a beta of 1.23.

JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The information services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.57. The business had revenue of $170.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.73 billion. JD.Com had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 9.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that JD.Com Inc will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on JD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JD.Com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 21st. UBS Group upgraded shares of JD.Com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 17th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of JD.Com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. DZ Bank started coverage on shares of JD.Com in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of JD.Com from to in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.27.

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

