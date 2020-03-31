Trivest Advisors Ltd Takes $9.41 Million Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Trivest Advisors Ltd purchased a new stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 40,000 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $9,412,000. NVIDIA comprises approximately 2.6% of Trivest Advisors Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in NVIDIA by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,517 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,968 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 137 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp raised its position in NVIDIA by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 409 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,661 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.70% of the company’s stock.

NVDA stock traded down $1.82 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $263.77. 15,027,672 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,781,606. The stock has a market cap of $166.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 7.13, a current ratio of 7.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $132.60 and a fifty-two week high of $316.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $258.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $224.67.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.22. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 26.08% and a net margin of 25.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 13.94%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 target price (up from $240.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $315.00 price objective (up from $255.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $285.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $275.27.

In other news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.33, for a total value of $4,446,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,098,168.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.13, for a total value of $1,488,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 165,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,012,911.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,160 shares of company stock worth $12,214,957 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

