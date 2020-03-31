TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $3.50 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 44.63% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on TRUE. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of TrueCar from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of TrueCar from $8.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of TrueCar from to and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of TrueCar in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of TrueCar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.53.

Get TrueCar alerts:

TRUE stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.42. The stock had a trading volume of 40,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,618,713. The company has a current ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. TrueCar has a 52 week low of $2.15 and a 52 week high of $7.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $262.35 million, a P/E ratio of -4.66 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.83.

In other TrueCar news, CEO Michael Darrow bought 100,000 shares of TrueCar stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.33 per share, with a total value of $233,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 398,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $928,821.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRUE. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of TrueCar in the 1st quarter worth approximately $352,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of TrueCar by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 150,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 9,505 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of TrueCar by 1,087.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,445 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 7,734 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of TrueCar by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,080,474 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,074,000 after purchasing an additional 101,515 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of TrueCar by 101.5% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 25,545 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 12,869 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

About TrueCar

TrueCar, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar Website and mobile applications. The company also customizes and operates its platform for its affinity group marketing partners, including financial institutions, membership-based organizations, and employee buying programs for large enterprises.

Further Reading: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Receive News & Ratings for TrueCar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrueCar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.