Trust Co of Kansas Buys New Shares in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Trust Co of Kansas purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 50,872 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $8,023,000. Microsoft comprises about 4.7% of Trust Co of Kansas’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,398 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Arvest Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 8,556 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 14,340 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,261,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Colorado Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Microsoft by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,163 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ocean Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC now owns 9,074 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 72.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, February 27th. BidaskClub upgraded Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Microsoft from $162.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.42.

In related news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total transaction of $3,231,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 582,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,589,670.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MSFT traded up $10.53 on Monday, hitting $160.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,118,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,579,920. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $116.13 and a 12 month high of $190.70. The firm has a market cap of $1,212.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.10.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 33.02%. The company had revenue of $36.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 42.95%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

