TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Cowen assumed coverage on TTEC in a research report on Friday, January 17th. They set an outperform rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut TTEC from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Northland Securities began coverage on TTEC in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued an outperform rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised TTEC from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on TTEC in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $51.80.

Shares of TTEC stock traded up $1.92 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 179,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,335. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.01, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. TTEC has a 1-year low of $26.28 and a 1-year high of $50.45.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The business services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $461.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.18 million. TTEC had a return on equity of 22.45% and a net margin of 4.69%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TTEC will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a yield of 1.5%. This is a positive change from TTEC’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. TTEC’s payout ratio is currently 33.86%.

In related news, CEO Kenneth D. Tuchman sold 450,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $16,425,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,686,901 shares in the company, valued at $244,071,886.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 69.45% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TTEC in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of TTEC in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of TTEC by 12,322.2% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,118 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of TTEC by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of TTEC by 121.7% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.49% of the company’s stock.

About TTEC

TTEC Holdings, Inc designs and provides customer experience solutions in the United States, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Customer Management Services (CMS), Customer Growth Services (CGS), Customer Technology Services (CTS), and Customer Strategy Services (CSS).

