TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) Trading 3.9% Higher

TTEC Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TTEC)’s share price shot up 3.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $36.65 and last traded at $37.75, 9,977 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 95% from the average session volume of 218,422 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.32.

A number of brokerages have commented on TTEC. William Blair started coverage on shares of TTEC in a report on Monday, December 30th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TTEC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday. Cowen started coverage on TTEC in a report on Friday, January 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub raised TTEC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on TTEC in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TTEC has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.80.

Get TTEC alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.02. TTEC had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 22.45%. The company had revenue of $461.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.18 million. Analysts forecast that TTEC Holdings Inc will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This is an increase from TTEC’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.32. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. TTEC’s dividend payout ratio is 33.86%.

In other TTEC news, CEO Kenneth D. Tuchman sold 450,000 shares of TTEC stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $16,425,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,686,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $244,071,886.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 69.45% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TTEC. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of TTEC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in TTEC in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in TTEC by 12,322.2% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,118 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in TTEC by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of TTEC by 121.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.49% of the company’s stock.

TTEC Company Profile (NASDAQ:TTEC)

TTEC Holdings, Inc designs and provides customer experience solutions in the United States, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Customer Management Services (CMS), Customer Growth Services (CGS), Customer Technology Services (CTS), and Customer Strategy Services (CSS).

Further Reading: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for TTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.