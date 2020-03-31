U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Sold by Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,174 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $6,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 1.4% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 21,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 82.1% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,575,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $142,536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161,260 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 2.2% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 14,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 39.3% in the third quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 5,750 shares during the period. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 3.6% in the third quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 145,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,044,000 after purchasing an additional 5,036 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

USB stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $35.87. The company had a trading volume of 9,608,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,959,165. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.83. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $28.59 and a fifty-two week high of $61.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.42 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.14.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 25.30%. The company had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

Several research firms have commented on USB. Robert W. Baird raised U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. UBS Group dropped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $55.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.43.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

