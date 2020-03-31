United Rentals (NYSE:URI) Stock Price Up 5.8%

United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)’s share price shot up 5.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $95.49 and last traded at $100.69, 1,748,722 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 31% from the average session volume of 2,548,239 shares. The stock had previously closed at $95.16.

URI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on United Rentals from $111.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on United Rentals from $118.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of United Rentals from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on United Rentals from $193.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded United Rentals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.00.

Get United Rentals alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The company has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of 6.76, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 2.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $118.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.95.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The construction company reported $5.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.22 by $0.38. United Rentals had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 42.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.85 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 19.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Shiv Singh purchased 600 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $88.53 per share, for a total transaction of $53,118.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $400,421.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Colony Group LLC increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 40.8% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 88,874 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,077,000 after acquiring an additional 25,741 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the 3rd quarter worth $346,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 129.8% during the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 10,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of United Rentals by 3.7% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 72,506 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,884,000 after buying an additional 2,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of United Rentals by 22.0% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 57,055 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,111,000 after buying an additional 10,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

About United Rentals (NYSE:URI)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

Featured Article: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.