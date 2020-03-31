United Rentals (NYSE:URI) Stock Price Up 5.8%

United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)’s share price shot up 5.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $95.49 and last traded at $100.69, 1,748,722 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 31% from the average session volume of 2,548,239 shares. The stock had previously closed at $95.16.
URI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on United Rentals from $111.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on United Rentals from $118.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of United Rentals from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on United Rentals from $193.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded United Rentals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.00.
The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The company has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of 6.76, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 2.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $118.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.95.
In related news, Director Shiv Singh purchased 600 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $88.53 per share, for a total transaction of $53,118.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $400,421.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Colony Group LLC increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 40.8% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 88,874 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,077,000 after acquiring an additional 25,741 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the 3rd quarter worth $346,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 129.8% during the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 10,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of United Rentals by 3.7% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 72,506 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,884,000 after buying an additional 2,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of United Rentals by 22.0% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 57,055 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,111,000 after buying an additional 10,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.30% of the company’s stock.
About United Rentals (NYSE:URI)
United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.
