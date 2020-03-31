Unobtanium Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $276.00 (UNO)

Unobtanium (CURRENCY:UNO) traded 8.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 30th. Unobtanium has a total market capitalization of $8.89 million and approximately $276.00 worth of Unobtanium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Unobtanium has traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar. One Unobtanium coin can now be purchased for approximately $44.05 or 0.00679306 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, C-CEX, Cryptopia and Bleutrade.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6,483.98 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $222.76 or 0.03435499 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002539 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 28.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00006493 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00016339 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000786 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000659 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000088 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Unobtanium Coin Profile

Unobtanium is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 18th, 2013. Unobtanium’s total supply is 201,917 coins. The official website for Unobtanium is unobtanium.uno . Unobtanium’s official Twitter account is @bryceweiner . The Reddit community for Unobtanium is /r/unobtanium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Unobtanium Coin Trading

Unobtanium can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bleutrade, CoinExchange, Cryptopia and C-CEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unobtanium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unobtanium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Unobtanium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

