Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Price Target Cut to $17.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) had its price objective reduced by B. Riley from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. B. Riley currently has a neutral rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on URBN. ValuEngine raised Urban Outfitters from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Urban Outfitters from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Urban Outfitters from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an average rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $36.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.63.

NASDAQ URBN remained flat at $$14.56 during trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,878,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,181,282. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.72. Urban Outfitters has a 12 month low of $12.34 and a 12 month high of $34.24.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 13.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Urban Outfitters will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,521 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,694 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 77.4% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 979 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 37,520 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates in two segments, Retail and wholesale. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

