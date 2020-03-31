USA Mutuals Advisors Inc. Has $5.74 Million Position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

USA Mutuals Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 172,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,400 shares during the quarter. MGM Resorts International comprises about 5.9% of USA Mutuals Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. USA Mutuals Advisors Inc.’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $5,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MGM. FMR LLC lifted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 652.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,597,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,423,000 after purchasing an additional 2,252,387 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 578.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,071,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766,279 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,793,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090,900 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 60.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,406,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,078,000 after acquiring an additional 903,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 1,378.0% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 958,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,884,000 after acquiring an additional 893,503 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO James Murren sold 303,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total value of $9,746,594.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MGM shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Friday. Cfra lowered shares of MGM Resorts International to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Nomura lowered their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from to in a report on Friday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. MGM Resorts International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.36.

NYSE MGM traded down $0.66 on Monday, reaching $11.53. The company had a trading volume of 32,801,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,402,912. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.26. MGM Resorts International has a 1-year low of $5.90 and a 1-year high of $34.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.77 and its 200-day moving average is $28.76.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 3.50% and a net margin of 15.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.20%. This is a boost from MGM Resorts International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.92%.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

