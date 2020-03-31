USA Mutuals Advisors Inc. Invests $6.07 Million in British American Tobacco PLC (NYSE:BTI)

USA Mutuals Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of British American Tobacco PLC (NYSE:BTI) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 143,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,072,000. British American Tobacco accounts for approximately 6.2% of USA Mutuals Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 44,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association raised its position in British American Tobacco by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 22,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC raised its position in British American Tobacco by 1.7% during the third quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 15,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Auxier Asset Management raised its position in British American Tobacco by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 65,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,793,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd raised its position in British American Tobacco by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 6,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BTI stock traded up $0.72 on Monday, reaching $33.04. 2,596,169 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,431,396. The company has a market cap of $74.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.00, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.67 and a 200-day moving average of $39.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.38. British American Tobacco PLC has a one year low of $27.32 and a one year high of $45.64.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th will be issued a $0.6721 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $2.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.14%. British American Tobacco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.13%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BTI shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of British American Tobacco from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of British American Tobacco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of British American Tobacco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of British American Tobacco from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. British American Tobacco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.00.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson & Hedges, John Player Gold Leaf, State Express 555, and Shuang Xi brands.

