USA Mutuals Advisors Inc. Makes New $2.89 Million Investment in Cameco Corp (NYSE:CCJ)

USA Mutuals Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cameco Corp (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 325,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,893,000. Cameco accounts for approximately 3.0% of USA Mutuals Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CCJ. Guardian Capital LP grew its position in shares of Cameco by 66.5% during the 4th quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 6,239,697 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,528,000 after purchasing an additional 2,491,850 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Cameco by 12,790.1% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,398,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,856 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in shares of Cameco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,570,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Cameco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,749,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its position in shares of Cameco by 75.2% during the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,892,680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,843,000 after purchasing an additional 812,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Cameco alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CCJ shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Cameco to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Cameco in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cameco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Cameco in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.50.

NYSE CCJ traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $7.38. 5,184,027 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,047,750. Cameco Corp has a one year low of $5.30 and a one year high of $12.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.84. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.71 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 6.51 and a quick ratio of 5.36.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $871.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $796.59 million. Cameco had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 0.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cameco Corp will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. Its operating uranium properties include the Cigar Lake property located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Inkai property located in Kazakhstan.

See Also: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cameco Corp (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.