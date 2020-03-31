USA Mutuals Advisors Inc. Sells 38,700 Shares of Churchill Downs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHDN)

USA Mutuals Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Churchill Downs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 58.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,700 shares during the period. Churchill Downs accounts for about 3.8% of USA Mutuals Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. USA Mutuals Advisors Inc. owned about 0.07% of Churchill Downs worth $3,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 200.0% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Churchill Downs alerts:

NASDAQ CHDN traded up $5.95 on Monday, hitting $100.01. 300,776 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 390,362. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $124.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.23. Churchill Downs, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.90 and a 52-week high of $167.52.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.48. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 34.68% and a net margin of 10.34%. The business had revenue of $280.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.63 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Churchill Downs, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CHDN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Churchill Downs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Churchill Downs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Churchill Downs from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.00.

In other news, Director Karole Lloyd acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $104.92 per share, for a total transaction of $104,920.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,284. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Paul C. Varga acquired 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $77.59 per share, with a total value of $139,662.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $620,720. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 5,300 shares of company stock valued at $525,957. Corporate insiders own 4.28% of the company’s stock.

About Churchill Downs

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, gaming, and online entertainment company in the United States. It operates through Racing, Casinos, Online Wagering, and Other Investments and Corporate segments. The company operates 4 racetracks, including Churchill Downs Racetrack in Louisville, Kentucky; Arlington International Race Course in Arlington Heights with 12 off-track betting (OTB) facilities in Illinois; Fair Grounds Race Course in New Orleans along with 14 OTBs in Louisiana; and Calder Race Course in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHDN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Churchill Downs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHDN).

Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Downs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Downs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.