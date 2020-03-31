USDK (USDK) Price Down 0.1% Over Last 7 Days

USDK (CURRENCY:USDK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 31st. During the last seven days, USDK has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. USDK has a total market capitalization of $28.47 million and approximately $34.45 million worth of USDK was traded on exchanges in the last day. One USDK token can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00015463 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, Coinall and OKCoin.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002723 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015475 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $165.59 or 0.02572499 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.59 or 0.00195606 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00045278 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 83% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000629 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00033775 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

USDK Profile

USDK was first traded on June 3rd, 2019. USDK’s total supply is 28,600,072 tokens. USDK’s official Twitter account is @OKLink . The official website for USDK is www.oklink.com

Buying and Selling USDK

USDK can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinall, OKEx and OKCoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDK should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USDK using one of the exchanges listed above.

