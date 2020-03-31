USDQ Hits Market Cap of $4.35 Million (USDQ)

USDQ (CURRENCY:USDQ) traded 25.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 31st. USDQ has a total market capitalization of $4.35 million and $32.00 worth of USDQ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One USDQ token can currently be bought for approximately $0.79 or 0.00012284 BTC on popular exchanges including BTC-Alpha and Hotbit. During the last week, USDQ has traded down 21.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get USDQ alerts:

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00004283 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00059768 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.36 or 0.00347415 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000923 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00015106 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00050158 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00012693 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001820 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

USDQ Token Profile

USDQ is a token. Its genesis date was May 30th, 2019. USDQ’s total supply is 5,531,633 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,504,319 tokens. USDQ’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . USDQ’s official message board is blog.platinum.fund . The official website for USDQ is usdq.platinum.fund

USDQ Token Trading

USDQ can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDQ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDQ should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USDQ using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for USDQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USDQ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.