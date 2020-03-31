Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN) Lifted to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Uxin from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 25th.

Uxin stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.56. 1,277,753 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,724,842. Uxin has a 52-week low of $1.21 and a 52-week high of $4.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $501.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.60 and a beta of -1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Uxin in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Uxin in the 4th quarter worth $104,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Uxin by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 79,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 21,107 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Uxin by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 98,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 4,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Uxin by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 133,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 30,323 shares in the last quarter. 25.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Uxin

Uxin Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates an used car e-commerce platform in China. It operates Uxin Used Car, an application that provides consumers with customized car recommendation, financing, title transfer, delivery, insurance referral, warranty and other related services; and Uxin Auction, an application that helps business buyers to source vehicles through online auctions.

