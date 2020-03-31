ValuEngine Lowers FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) to Hold

ValuEngine lowered shares of FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Craig Hallum raised shares of FuelCell Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $1.50 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FuelCell Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $1.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of FuelCell Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1.50.

Get FuelCell Energy alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FCEL traded down $0.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.44. 7,831,245 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,956,318. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.81 and its 200 day moving average is $1.15. FuelCell Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.13 and a fifty-two week high of $4.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $328.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.54.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 16th. The energy company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.12). FuelCell Energy had a negative net margin of 169.11% and a negative return on equity of 70.40%. The company had revenue of $16.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($3.96) EPS. On average, analysts predict that FuelCell Energy will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in FuelCell Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. 9.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FuelCell Energy Company Profile

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed power generation. The company offers SureSource product line based on carbonate fuel cell technology in various configurations, including on-site power, utility grid support, distributed hydrogen, and micro-grid, as well as multi-megawatt applications; and SureSource Recovery power plants for natural gas pipeline applications.

Read More: Net Asset Value

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for FuelCell Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FuelCell Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.