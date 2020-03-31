ValuEngine Lowers Office Depot (NASDAQ:ODP) to Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of Office Depot (NASDAQ:ODP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded Office Depot from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th.

Shares of ODP traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.65. 192,231 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,296,353. The stock has a market cap of $836.29 million, a P/E ratio of 9.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.18. Office Depot has a 12 month low of $1.23 and a 12 month high of $3.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Office Depot (NASDAQ:ODP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The specialty retailer reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. Office Depot had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 0.93%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Office Depot will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Office Depot’s payout ratio is 24.39%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ODP. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Office Depot by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 26,313,871 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $72,100,000 after buying an additional 280,929 shares during the period. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Office Depot by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 25,971,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $71,161,000 after purchasing an additional 3,654,032 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Office Depot by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,074,103 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $52,263,000 after purchasing an additional 600,831 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Office Depot by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,200,975 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,691,000 after purchasing an additional 245,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Office Depot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $24,283,000. 91.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Office Depot Company Profile

Office Depot, Inc provides business services and supplies, products, and technology solutions. The company operates in three divisions: Business Solutions, Retail, and CompuCom. The Business Solutions division offers office supply products and services through sales forces, catalogs, and telesales, as well as through Internet Websites in the United States, Puerto Rico, U.S.

