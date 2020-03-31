ValuEngine Upgrades COMPANHIA PARAN/S (OTCMKTS:ELPVY) to “Hold”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of COMPANHIA PARAN/S (OTCMKTS:ELPVY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of ELPVY stock traded down $1.58 on Monday, hitting $11.20. 372 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.39. COMPANHIA PARAN/S has a one year low of $7.80 and a one year high of $18.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 0.33.

Get COMPANHIA PARAN/S alerts:

About COMPANHIA PARAN/S

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers primarily in the State of Paraná, Brazil. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 17 hydroelectric plants, 12 wind plants, and 1 thermoelectric plant with a total installed capacity of 5,024.0 megawatts; and owned and operated 2,698.3 kilometers of transmission lines and 196,951.2 kilometers of distribution lines.

Read More: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for COMPANHIA PARAN/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COMPANHIA PARAN/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.