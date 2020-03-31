ValuEngine Upgrades Poxel (OTCMKTS:PXXLF) to Buy

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Poxel (OTCMKTS:PXXLF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

PXXLF stock remained flat at $$6.04 during trading hours on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 109,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 48. Poxel has a fifty-two week low of $6.03 and a fifty-two week high of $15.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.44 million, a P/E ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.12 and a 200-day moving average of $9.58.

About Poxel

Poxel SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs for metabolic diseases with a primary focus on type II diabetes. Its lead product is Imeglimin, an oral anti-diabetic candidate, which is in Phase III clinical development stage that targets the organs of diabetes, such as pancreas, liver, and muscles.

