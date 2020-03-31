Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) Stock Price Up 2.2%

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) shares were up 2.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.17 and last traded at $9.88, approximately 29,394 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,037,410 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.67.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer downgraded Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. JMP Securities restated an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price (down previously from $52.00) on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.20.

Get Vanda Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The company has a market cap of $491.42 million, a P/E ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.88.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $60.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.77 million. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 50.86% and a return on equity of 33.33%. Research analysts expect that Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mihael Hristos Polymeropoulos sold 9,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $151,472.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,234,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,753,264. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO James Patrick Kelly sold 4,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.94, for a total transaction of $64,078.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 205,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,279,272.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,642 shares of company stock valued at $234,100. 8.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,265,697 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,770,000 after purchasing an additional 311,797 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,097,822 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,835,000 after buying an additional 307,226 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,242,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,131,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,453,112 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,666,000 after buying an additional 244,772 shares during the period. 98.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:VNDA)

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs and improve the lives of patients. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ (tasimelteon), a product for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt (iloperidone), a product for the treatment of schizophrenia.

Read More: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Vanda Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanda Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.