Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) SVP Jonathan Faddis Sells 1,166 Shares

Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 1,166 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total value of $169,221.58. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,966 shares in the company, valued at $285,325.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Jonathan Faddis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 28th, Jonathan Faddis sold 1,166 shares of Veeva Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.70, for a total value of $162,890.20.

On Tuesday, January 28th, Jonathan Faddis sold 1,166 shares of Veeva Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.40, for a total value of $166,038.40.

On Thursday, January 23rd, Jonathan Faddis sold 735 shares of Veeva Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.25, for a total value of $107,493.75.

On Tuesday, January 14th, Jonathan Faddis sold 515 shares of Veeva Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.36, for a total value of $76,920.40.

Shares of Veeva Systems stock traded up $12.39 on Monday, reaching $157.94. 1,897,606 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,690,713. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $146.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 5.40, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Veeva Systems Inc has a fifty-two week low of $118.11 and a fifty-two week high of $176.90.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $311.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.00 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.96% and a net margin of 27.27%. Veeva Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 78.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on VEEV. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Veeva Systems from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Veeva Systems from $176.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Veeva Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on Veeva Systems from $175.00 to $167.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Veeva Systems from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $176.15.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

