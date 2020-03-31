Velas (VLX) 24 Hour Volume Hits $636,459.00

Velas (CURRENCY:VLX) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 30th. Velas has a market cap of $28.22 million and approximately $636,459.00 worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Velas coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0210 or 0.00000324 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Velas has traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Velas alerts:

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000832 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 18.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000446 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00003059 BTC.

AERUM (XRM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000008 BTC.

PHANTOM (XPH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Velas Profile

Velas is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 20th, 2017. Velas’ total supply is 2,073,891,831 coins and its circulating supply is 1,342,809,241 coins. Velas’ official website is www.velas.com. Velas’ official message board is www.velas.com/news.html. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Velas Coin Trading

Velas can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Velas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Velas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.