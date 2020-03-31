Ventas (NYSE:VTR) Stock Price Down 6.8%

Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) traded down 6.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $27.07 and last traded at $26.84, 349,318 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 96% from the average session volume of 8,595,152 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.79.

Several research firms recently issued reports on VTR. Mizuho started coverage on Ventas in a report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Ventas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Ventas from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Ventas from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Ventas from $67.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Ventas presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.22.

Get Ventas alerts:

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $11.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.31.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.89). Ventas had a return on equity of 4.08% and a net margin of 11.18%. The firm had revenue of $996.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $977.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a $0.7925 dividend. This represents a $3.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.34%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Ventas by 438.9% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. Burt Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Ventas by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Ventas during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in shares of Ventas by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ventas during the 4th quarter worth $75,000. Institutional investors own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

Ventas Company Profile (NYSE:VTR)

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, university-based research and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, and health systems.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.