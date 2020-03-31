VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) Upgraded to Hold by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered VEON from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised VEON from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $2.90 to $2.20 in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2.90.

Shares of NASDAQ VEON traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.48. 3,418,242 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,266,701. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.40. VEON has a twelve month low of $1.25 and a twelve month high of $3.28. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 4.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.36.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 27th were paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.5%. VEON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.89%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of VEON by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 43,114 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 4,437 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of VEON by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 56,128 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of VEON by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,421,569 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,127,000 after purchasing an additional 9,261 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VEON in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of VEON in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 23.69% of the company’s stock.

VEON Company Profile

VEON Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed-line telecommunications services. It offers voice and data telecommunication services through a range of mobile and fixed-line technologies. The company provides value added services, including short messages, multimedia messages, caller number identification, call waiting, data transmission, mobile internet, downloadable content, mobile finance services, machine-to-machine, and other services; national and international roaming services; wireless Internet access and mobile financial services; and mobile bundles and call completion services.

