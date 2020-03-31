Verus Capital Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 13,507 ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,021,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOBL. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,030,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,289,000 after buying an additional 646,429 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter worth $17,113,000. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 435,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,916,000 after purchasing an additional 111,427 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,050,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,411,000 after purchasing an additional 105,756 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Partners Group Inc grew its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2,151.5% during the fourth quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 105,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,919,000 after purchasing an additional 100,817 shares during the period.

Get ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF alerts:

Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF stock traded up $1.97 during trading on Monday, reaching $58.66. 1,467,102 shares of the company were exchanged. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a twelve month low of $55.69 and a twelve month high of $67.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $66.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.94.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.3438 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%.

Read More: Total Return

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.