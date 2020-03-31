Verus Capital Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 7,009 Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,009 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $710,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Nike during the fourth quarter worth approximately $236,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in shares of Nike during the third quarter worth approximately $144,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc increased its stake in shares of Nike by 67.2% during the fourth quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 32,347 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,277,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Nike by 81.7% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,485,657 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $454,422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016,633 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Nike by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 36,560 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,704,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $84.22 per share, for a total transaction of $210,550.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 11,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $998,091.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 8,500 shares of Nike stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $892,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 255,416 shares of company stock valued at $26,011,454 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price on shares of Nike in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Argus increased their price target on Nike from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Nike from $75.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Nike in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Consumer Edge began coverage on Nike in a research report on Friday, December 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Nike presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.13.

Shares of NKE stock traded up $2.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $85.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,957,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,774,820. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.56. The company has a market cap of $129.62 billion, a PE ratio of 31.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.84. Nike Inc has a 52 week low of $60.00 and a 52 week high of $105.62.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.56 billion. Nike had a return on equity of 51.49% and a net margin of 10.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nike Inc will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Nike’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.36%.

Nike Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

