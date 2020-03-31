Verus Capital Partners LLC Buys New Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 54,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,541,000. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IJR. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 48.6% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 15,431,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,293,956,000 after buying an additional 5,044,602 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 455.8% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,781,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $149,499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461,123 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,654,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $725,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,503 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $101,053,000. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 328.0% during the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,489,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141,314 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

IJR stock traded up $1.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $56.25. 12,045,202 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,544,944. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.52 and a fifty-two week high of $85.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $69.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.23.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be paid a $0.2519 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Story: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.