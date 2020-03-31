Verus Capital Partners LLC Buys New Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,027 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $890,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. ICW Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 102.8% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 292 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

HON stock traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $131.75. 5,034,969 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,189,794. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.67, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.60. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.08 and a 12-month high of $184.06.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The conglomerate reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.62 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 32.21%. Honeywell International’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 44.12%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HON. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $179.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Honeywell International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $151.00 to $121.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $192.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $189.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $197.00 to $196.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.93.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

