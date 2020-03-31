Verus Capital Partners LLC Buys Shares of 5,452 Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 5,452 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $618,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MDT. Investec Asset Management LTD bought a new stake in Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at $494,986,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,968,638 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,017,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690,287 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth $167,466,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,687,292 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,229,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225,925 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 13,069.0% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,106,199 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $125,498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097,799 shares during the period. 82.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Medtronic alerts:

In other news, CEO Omar Ishrak bought 8,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $110.87 per share, for a total transaction of $972,440.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MDT shares. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. DZ Bank raised shares of Medtronic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $118.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.85.

Shares of Medtronic stock traded up $2.16 during trading on Monday, reaching $92.05. 8,246,417 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,279,906. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $99.62 and its 200 day moving average is $108.80. The firm has a market cap of $120.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.67. Medtronic PLC has a 1 year low of $72.13 and a 1 year high of $122.15.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.80 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 17.11% and a return on equity of 14.76%. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Medtronic PLC will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

Featured Story: How to invest using market indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.