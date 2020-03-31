Verus Capital Partners LLC Invests $2.66 Million in iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BYLD)

Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BYLD) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 103,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,664,000. iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Verus Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Verus Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 1.46% of iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 52,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after buying an additional 6,002 shares during the period. BEAM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,003,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 44,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after buying an additional 4,791 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 55,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after buying an additional 15,371 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:BYLD traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $24.54. 120,869 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 143,895. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.53. iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $18.90 and a 52 week high of $26.36.

